Portraits of recovery

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
(WWBT)  A Richmond, Virginia artist, hoping to share messages of hope, is using his talent to show the faces of recovered coronavirus patients.

Two weeks ago Alfonso Perez Acosta put a call out on social media asking for the images and stories of people who have overcome COVID-19.

“With my art, I needed to connect creatively with the situation,” he explains. “It was a healing moment of understanding – in the middle of the storm there is a positive way of looking at it and a creative way of going through it.”

Perez Acosta uses his iPad and drawing software to electronically recreate the photos of people who have recovered. Since first asking for stories, he has completed 13 portraits. Perez Acosta says it takes him about two hours to complete a drawing.

