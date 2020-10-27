Ohio approves $425 million in COVID-19 relief funding for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) announced Tuesday the state Controlling Board has approved $425 million in federal CARES Act funding

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the package Friday in a news conference. The funding will support small businesses, rent and mortgage assistance, higher education, rural hospitals, non-profit unemployment and the arts.

“These businesses and industries are on the frontlines of helping Ohioans in need and moving our economy forward,” said Plummer. “I’m proud to announce they will be receiving much-needed financial assistance.”

The package will be distributed to the following areas:

$125 million for small business grants, which will allow small businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in relief

$55 million for rent, mortgage and utility assistance to be administered by the DSA through various Community Action Agencies

$100 million for higher education to assist with added expenses due to COVID-19

$62 million for rural/critical access hospitals

$38 million in liquor permit rebates

$25 million for non-profit unemployment

$20 million to support the arts

Details and eligibility information on the Small Business Relief Grant, Home Relief Grant, and the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund are available at https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can begin applying for the relief funding on November 2.