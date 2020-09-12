Piqua confirms 16 positive cases of COVID-19 at long term care facility

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Piqua City Health Department has confirmed 16 positive cases of COVID-19 at Piqua Manor, a long term care facility, bringing the city’s total to over 200.

In a press release, the city health department said that 12 of those who tested positive are residents and 4 are staff members. None of the residents or staff members have been hospitalized or have died.

“The facility is doing everything possible to protect the residents and staff at this time. They were prepared to respond to this situation and have put in place all the necessary protocols,” said Amy Welker, Piqua Health and Sanitation Director.

