Pictures in the pews keep spirit of Mass alive

Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Michigan priest is keeping the spirit of Mass alive even though parishioners can’t attend during the coronavirus outbreak.

He’s filling the pews with their pictures, instead.

Father Mark Peacock at Holy Spirit Parish ind Grand Rapids isn’t taking credit for the idea. One of his parishioners, whose home church is in Italy, told him about the idea during this time of isolation.

“They pictures keep coming in. Every time I go back to my computer, more and more emails are coming in. I keep hitting the print button,” Father Peacock says.

According to canon law, a priest must celebrate Mass even if the faithful can’t be present.

Even during this time of social distancing and isolation, Peacock has a packed house.

“When I came to celebrate Mass yesterday, looking at faces it really took on a whole new meaning for me. It was really profound,” Peacock says.

