Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

PHOTOS: Thank you to our Frontline Heroes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

From WDTN, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com to all of our Frontline Heroes, thank you for your bravery, for answering the call, being there for us and keeping us safe.

You are what makes the Gem City truly shine.

We asked you to share photos and videos of your friends and family on the front lines keeping us safe. Here are some of the Frontline Heroes you shared with us.

  • Frontline Heroes
    Frontline Heroes
  • Sgt. Michael Godsey
    Our Frontline Hero Sgt. Michael Godsey, Dayton PD
  • Our family has three on the front lines: my daughter Lorie, clinic supervisor for Premier Health (she was part of the crew @ UD doing Corona testing); my son David is a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff & a member of SWAT; and my son in law Kerry is a police officer.
  • Our family has three on the front lines: my daughter Lorie, clinic supervisor for Premier Health (she was part of the crew @ UD doing Corona testing); my son David is a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff & a member of SWAT; and my son in law Kerry is a police officer.
  • Candice Stewart
    Front line Nurse Candice Stewart is a very special person that really loves her job.
  • These two Buckeyes
    My Frontline Hero: These two Buckeyes (my children) are saving lives at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center!
  • Jennie
    This is my sister Jennie. She is a case manager at TCN Behavioral Health. Since the Covid-19 outbreak she has not missed an appointment with a client. She is my Frontline Hero!
  • Corey and Andrienne
    Here is a picture of my brother Corey and my sister in law Adrienne.
  • Kim Centers, Heidi Elizabeth, Debbie Wooddell
    My local heroes in Sidney at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. My biggest heroes from right to left, my mother Kim Centers, Heidi Elizabeth, Debbie Wooddell.
  • Adrienne
    My sister in law. She’s a nurse at South View maternity. She’s the one on the right and her name is Adrienne.
  • Cecel Lucas
    This is my front line Hero! My Beautiful Mama! Her name is Cecel Lucas and she has been a nurse for 30 years! Mom I’m your biggest fan and I love you! Your son Ben.
  • Shannon Williams
    Respiratory Therapists Shannon Williams working on the front line at Miami Valley Hospital. So caring of her patients. I know first hand. She was my therapist.
  • Frontline Heroes
    My sister (nuclear med tech) and brother-in-law (hospice nurse) on the medical front lines every day.
  • I’m so proud of my daughter serving as a respiratory therapist at Children’s of Akron. Fire Chief Mark Ashworth. Huber Heights Fire Division.
  • Maggy Dittman
    Our daughter Maggy Dittman is a first responder at Miami Valley North ER She a respiratory therapist.
  • Our family has three on the front lines: my daughter Lorie, clinic supervisor for Premier Health (she was part of the crew @ UD doing Corona testing); my son David is a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff & a member of SWAT; and my son in law Kerry is a police officer.
  • Nurse with mask
    Frontline Heroes
  • Kory and Kyl Caldwell
    My brothers Officers Kory and Kyl Caldwell are my hero’s keeping everyone safe!
  • Washington Township Fire Department
    My courageous son, Tony (on the right) and his good friend, Jeff, of Washington Township Fire Department.
  • Karolyn Hogg
    Our Frontline Hero is our daughter, Karolyn Hogg. She works at a hospital in the Dayton area and has a husband and two small boys at home. While it is stressful worrying about bringing the virus home to her family, she continues to do her job with a smile under her mask and kindness in her heart.
  • Roger White
    Roger White, is a Respiratory Therapist for the Kettering Health Network at Greene Memorial Hospital. His parents say they are so proud of him. He has been a respiratory therapist for close to 30 years.
  • Nurse with mask
    Frontline Heroes
  • Huz Usman
    Huz Usman is a security officer at the Dayton Art Institute which is closed to the public until further notice. They are still having security protect the precious artifacts.

You can send us pictures or a video of a friend or a loved one who is a nurse, doctor, police officer or firefighter. You can upload your photos or video through the ReportIt! feature on the 2 NEWS App.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS