From WDTN, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com to all of our Frontline Heroes, thank you for your bravery, for answering the call, being there for us and keeping us safe.
You are what makes the Gem City truly shine.
We asked you to share photos and videos of your friends and family on the front lines keeping us safe. Here are some of the Frontline Heroes you shared with us.
You can send us pictures or a video of a friend or a loved one who is a nurse, doctor, police officer or firefighter. You can upload your photos or video through the ReportIt! feature on the 2 NEWS App.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
- UD community posts sheet signs to support, encourage
- PHOTOS: Thank you to our Frontline Heroes
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Clark State donates beds to Logan County
- Exclusive Poll: When it comes to virus response, New York prefers Cuomo over Trump