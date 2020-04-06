PHOTOS: Thank you to our Frontline Heroes

From WDTN, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com to all of our Frontline Heroes, thank you for your bravery, for answering the call, being there for us and keeping us safe.

You are what makes the Gem City truly shine.

We asked you to share photos and videos of your friends and family on the front lines keeping us safe. Here are some of the Frontline Heroes you shared with us.

Frontline Heroes

Our Frontline Hero Sgt. Michael Godsey, Dayton PD

Our family has three on the front lines: my daughter Lorie, clinic supervisor for Premier Health (she was part of the crew @ UD doing Corona testing); my son David is a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff & a member of SWAT; and my son in law Kerry is a police officer.

Front line Nurse Candice Stewart is a very special person that really loves her job.

My Frontline Hero: These two Buckeyes (my children) are saving lives at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center!

This is my sister Jennie. She is a case manager at TCN Behavioral Health. Since the Covid-19 outbreak she has not missed an appointment with a client. She is my Frontline Hero!

Here is a picture of my brother Corey and my sister in law Adrienne.

My local heroes in Sidney at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. My biggest heroes from right to left, my mother Kim Centers, Heidi Elizabeth, Debbie Wooddell.

My sister in law. She’s a nurse at South View maternity. She’s the one on the right and her name is Adrienne.

This is my front line Hero! My Beautiful Mama! Her name is Cecel Lucas and she has been a nurse for 30 years! Mom I’m your biggest fan and I love you! Your son Ben.

Respiratory Therapists Shannon Williams working on the front line at Miami Valley Hospital. So caring of her patients. I know first hand. She was my therapist.

My sister (nuclear med tech) and brother-in-law (hospice nurse) on the medical front lines every day.

I’m so proud of my daughter serving as a respiratory therapist at Children’s of Akron. Fire Chief Mark Ashworth. Huber Heights Fire Division.

Our daughter Maggy Dittman is a first responder at Miami Valley North ER She a respiratory therapist.

Frontline Heroes

My brothers Officers Kory and Kyl Caldwell are my hero’s keeping everyone safe!

My courageous son, Tony (on the right) and his good friend, Jeff, of Washington Township Fire Department.

Our Frontline Hero is our daughter, Karolyn Hogg. She works at a hospital in the Dayton area and has a husband and two small boys at home. While it is stressful worrying about bringing the virus home to her family, she continues to do her job with a smile under her mask and kindness in her heart.

Roger White, is a Respiratory Therapist for the Kettering Health Network at Greene Memorial Hospital. His parents say they are so proud of him. He has been a respiratory therapist for close to 30 years.

Frontline Heroes

Huz Usman is a security officer at the Dayton Art Institute which is closed to the public until further notice. They are still having security protect the precious artifacts.

