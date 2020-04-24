As social distancing continues to be a thing amid the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out that being stuck at home is not as bad for some of us as it is for others.
Without access to theme parks, dining out, concerts and other events that call for large gatherings, other past-times have jumped a few notches in importance, such as roomy living spaces, fast internet, varied take-out options and outdoor green spaces to escape the inevitable cabin fever.
Zippia ranked the best and worst cities to be quarantined based on average apartment size, park land per person, residential broadband internet and takeout options.
If we just must stay home, here are the 10 best places to do it, according to Zippia:
And where do residents staying at home have it the worst? Here are the 10 least desirable places to be, according to Zippia:
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted holding 2pm briefing
- PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
- Ohio Health Dept. changes how COVID-19 statistics are reported for nursing homes
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 24, 2020
- Georgia: Open for business