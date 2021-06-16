PHDMC working to vaccinate Hispanic community — only 38% vaccinated so far

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) is working to vaccinate minority groups, including the Hispanic community which has only seen 38% of people vaccinated in the county.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there that it … they’re listening to it and keeping them away from doing it,” said Robert Salinas, president of Dayton Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for PHDMC, said the county health department is working to overcome vaccine hesitancy and barriers.

“We talk about barriers being transportation, being information. Certainly language is a key barrier,” said Suffoletto.

For those who speak limited to no English, understanding medical terms especially for a newer virus like COVID-19 can be difficult.

“It’s very important to have those topics presented to people in their native language. Sometimes as they say things can get lost in the translation,” said Suffoletto.

Salinas is hopeful more people in the Hispanic community get their vaccine.

“It’s very safe and efficient — effective. It does what it’s supposed to do. It’ll keep your from getting sick, and if you do get sick, it’ll keep you from dying,” said Salinas.

Suffoletto said the next Hispanic targeted vaccine clinic will be at Iglesias Hispana Emanuel Church this Friday from 7pm to 8pm. Translators will be present, with walk-ins welcome.

Click here to find out more about the clinic and other PHDMC clinics in the area.