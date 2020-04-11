PHDMC updates vehicle parade guidelines during ‘stay at home’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health updated its vehicle parade guidelines in Montgomery County before Easter Sunday, April 12.
If people choose to participate in a vehicle parade the following rules must be followed at all times to protect participants and other members of the public:
- No one who is sick should participate in a vehicle parade.
- Temperatures of all parade participants should be taken before they leave their homes.
- You may have COVID-19 and not feel sick or show any symptoms, but still are able to spread the disease to others.
- One person per vehicle unless they are members of the same household who live together.
- If vehicles meet before the parade, cars and people must remain 6’ apart.
- Passengers must remain in their vehicle at all times.
- No objects may be passed between vehicles and parade viewers.
- All traffic laws should be obeyed.
- If in a residential area, be mindful that there may be people trying to recover from COVID-19 and disturbances should be kept to a minimum.
- A reminder that shouting at someone increases the chances of spreading COVID -19.
- Masks should be worn by participants and viewers.
- Viewers may not enter the street and must remain at least 6’ apart at all times.
- People should not physically visit other’s homes to view the parade, unless they are there to provide help as outlined in the stay at home order.
- No parades at senior living centers, nursing homes or hospices.
- This guidance may be reviewed or modified at any time based upon updated conditions surrounding the spread of the disease.
