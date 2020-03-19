Public Health talks PPE shortage, positive test in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Public Health held a press conference this afternoon where officials shared their concerns about the dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper confirmed the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 at Kettering Medical Center was from Montgomery County.

Cooper also said around four or five local businesses were ignoring the state mandated shutdown. Public Health has issued written notices to these businesses, and if they do not close he plans on posting a warning about their businesses on https://www.phdmc.org/.

Dayton Fire Department’s MMRS Coordinator, David Gerstner, said that Montgomery County is running out of PPE and will be taking measures to conserve in other areas.

Some of the conservation steps will differ from traditional EMS and healthcare provider practices, where non-essential staff that are not directly in contact with infectious patients will not wear PPE at all.

As COVID-19 can be spread through respiratory droplets, Gerstner said the critical shortage of N95 respirator masks is concerning. Other steps to conserve will involve thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing certain PPE that may not often be reused.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that the lack of tests in the region means that the numbers reported are likely not the reality, and that people need to take every precaution when going about their daily lives.