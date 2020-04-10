PHDMC orders three more businesses to close

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton Montgomery County ordered three additional businesses to close Friday.

Last week, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper revealed a list of over 200 “Businesses Under Investigation” after the department received calls from concerned citizens or employees who felt proper actions were not being taken to follow the state’s stay at home order or social distancing guidelines. Cooper stressed that not every business on the list is necessarily being non-compliant, just that they are under review for a final determination from Public Health.

Cooper says that 18 businesses in the area have already or will be given an order to cease operations and have been officially deemed non-essential. You can find the full list of those officially notified to close here.

Friday’s order went to three local businesses including:

The Smoke Stop – 2343 Dayton Germantown Pike Germantown, Ohio

Game Stop – 7724 Hoke Road Clayton, Ohio

Smoke Stop Shops – 1232 East Central Avenue Miamisburg, Ohio

Cooper said previously that not all the businesses that have been reported are necessarily out of compliance, simply that they are under review until the department can make a final determination.