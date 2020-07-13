PHDMC offering free COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is providing free pop-up COVID-19 testing.
No appointment or doctors recommendation is required to get tested at three sites.
- Thursday, July 16, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Rose Music Center
- Friday, July 17, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Trotwood Madison High School
- Monday, July 20, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds
For questions contact the COVID-19 Information Line at 937-225-6217.
