DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event on Jan. 28.

According to PHDMC, a free COVID testing event will be held at Bethesda Temple at 3702 Salem Ave. on Friday. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PHDMC said the event will have free PCR testing for adults 18 and older. Results are expected back in approximately 24 to 48 hours after testing and no doctor’s referral is required.

Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting www.phdmc.org or by calling (937) 225-6217, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The PHDMC recommends testing for individuals experiencing COVId symptoms or who have known exposure to someone with COVID.