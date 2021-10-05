DAYTON (WDTN) — The push is on to get the younger population vaccinated as the Vax-2-School sweepstakes gets underway. Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is helping with those efforts by making sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dan Suffoletto is the Public Information Manager for PHDMC. He said PHDMC is holding clinics five days a week in various locations to make it easier for people to get their shots.

“Even though they’re available widely in pharmacies and groceries stores, some areas don’t have as many grocery stores as others. So we want to make sure we’re out in those areas and people can easily get to those vaccines when we need them,” Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto also stressed the importance of those ages 12 to 25 getting the shot. He said although the younger generation may not get as sick from COVID-19, they can still contribute to the spread of the virus.

“Even though they may as being younger, not get as sick, potentially, as others, they are around older people and they can spread COVID-19 to others, particularly parents and grandparents,” Suffoletto said.

These clinics are by appointment only. To find the schedule and make an appointment, click here.