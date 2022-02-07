DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) will be hosting testing and COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the week of Feb. 7.

According to PHDMC, the testing clinic will feature free PCR testing for adults ages 18 and older. No doctor’s referral is required and all results should be received in 24 to 48 hours.

The testing clinic will be held on Wed., Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave. To register for this clinic, click here.

PHDMC will also be hosting two vaccination clinics that will provide COVI vaccines of 1st, 2nd and immunocompromised and booster doses for qualifying individuals. People ages five to 17 must have a parent or guardian present with them during vaccination.

The first clinic will be held on Thurs., Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Rd. To register for this clinic, click here.

The second clinic will be held on Fri., Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr. To register for this clinic, click here.