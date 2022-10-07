Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Montgomery County as at a “low level.”

According to Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County, the two-week incident case rate decreased from 211.4 per 100,000 last week to 180.7 per 100,000 this week.

Due to this downward trend, Montgomery County has been designated as at a low level.

For counties under low-level designation, the CDC recommends the following:

Stay up to date on vaccinations

Maintain ventilation in your home

Avoid others who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it

Follow isolation recommendations

Follow exposure recommendations

Talk with your healthcare provider if you are at high risk

For more information on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level Framework, click here.