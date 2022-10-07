MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Montgomery County as at a “low level.”
According to Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County, the two-week incident case rate decreased from 211.4 per 100,000 last week to 180.7 per 100,000 this week.
Due to this downward trend, Montgomery County has been designated as at a low level.
For counties under low-level designation, the CDC recommends the following:
- Stay up to date on vaccinations
- Maintain ventilation in your home
- Avoid others who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it
- Follow isolation recommendations
- Follow exposure recommendations
- Talk with your healthcare provider if you are at high risk
For more information on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level Framework, click here.