MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday in Dayton has been canceled.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at Bethesda Temple has been canceled. According to PHDMC, the cancelation is due to “current weather conditions.”

For information on future vaccine clinics happening in Montgomery County, visit www.phdmc.org.