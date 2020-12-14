Pharmacy students to help administer coronavirus vaccine

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local college students are preparing to help get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms as it becomes more widely available.

Cedarville University has about 150 pharmacy students, as well as 20 faculty members who are practicing pharmacists, who will help administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Thad Franz, associate professor of pharmacy practice.

“It’s a pretty good feeling knowing that you can actually make a difference,” said Meghan Strickling, a fourth-year pharmacy student.

Strickling said she believes she and many of her fellow students at Cedarville University are prepared to help administer the coronavirus vaccine.

“The majority of people, as long as they have a job, have probably done maybe over a thousand flu shots in the past,” Strickling said.

“Last Monday, we provided training not only to some of our younger students, but also pharmacists and pharmacy technicians that had not received the training yet,” Franz said.

Some students were trained on immunizations earlier than normal to join the effort, he added.

Franz told 2 NEWS he believes the process will be a great learning experience for his students as they start their careers.

“It’s a really exciting time,” Franz said. “Yes, it’s going to be busy, but we see pharmacists as the frontline providers to help get past this pandemic, and it’s great to see our students are going to be part of this solution.”

Cedarville University students will help administer the vaccine in Cedarville and across the Miami Valley, Franz said.