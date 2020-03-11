Breaking News
Person under investigation for coronavirus in Mercer County
Person under investigation for coronavirus in Mercer County

Coronavirus

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials in Mercer County say that one person in the area is under investigation for coronavirus.

Official test results are expected in the coming days.

One person in Montgomery County was temporarily under investigation, but their test results have since come back negative.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the fourth confirmed case of the virus in the state on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Health District says they will not share the identification or health status of the person under investigation (PUI), and will share new information as necessary “to protect the public while considering the rights to privacy of the ill individual.”

The department has activated their incident command system (ICS) structure in order to increase their level of situational awareness and monitoring COVID-19.

Click here for the latest information from the CDC.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

