People eager to get COVID-19 vaccine as appointments fill up

MIAMI COUNTY, OHIO (WDTN) – In Ohio and across the nation, officials say the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the supply.

“We’re doing the best we can with the allotments we’re receiving,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, educator for Miami County Public Health.

Miami County Health officials say 400 first doses of the vaccine and nearly 400 second doses are expected to be administered to people with appointments next week.

“The state is only given so much a week, and we know that based on population we’ll get a certain percentage of that,” said Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes.

Those receiving vaccines currently are ages 65 and older, or have developmental disabilities.

The issue for many remains getting that appointment. Bobby Phillips, a Troy city councilman, said his wife has already received her first dose and is waiting on the second one, while he still hasn’t been able to make an appointment.

“I wanna be able to protect myself. She wants to protect me. We want to be able to protect our loved ones around us as much as we can,” said Phillips.

Miami County health officials say if you still haven’t received your vaccine or been able to make an appointment to not give up, just keep revisiting designated public health websites and making phone calls.