3 patients at Springmeade show COVID-19 symptoms, tests pending

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health (MCPC) has confirmed that three residents at the Springmeade Health Center have begun experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

In an email officials from Premier Health said that the three residents have been tested and the results are still pending. One of the residents has been hospitalized.

Both Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center are owned by Upper Valley Medical (UVMC), which is a part of the Premier Health network. Both skilled nursing facilities are operated by AdCare Health Systems.

Premier Health said in an email that it has learned an UVMC employee who works at both facilities has tested positive for COVID-19. The appropriate families and staff have been notified of this.

Patients that are “presumptive positive” for COVID-19 are kept in isolation as suggested by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health. Employees at both locations continue to take several precautions as they care for residents, including monitoring themselves for symptoms upon leaving and returning home, and upon arriving at and leaving the skilled nursing facility. They are also wearing masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) while caring for residents.

These positive cases are not unexpected given that public health officials have anticipated that the virus will spread through community contact in our region, state and nation, Premiere Health said in an email.