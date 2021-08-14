Peaceful protests continue against Kettering Health vaccination mandate

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Another protest against Kettering Health’s new vaccination mandate for employees took place today outside Kettering Health’s Troy location, along with The Miami County Courthouse as well.

WDTN’s partners at Miami Valley Today say a crowd of around 200 people were at the peaceful protest, which was organized by the group ‘Strength in Numbers.’

A recently released statement from Kettering Health on the vaccine mandate protests said:

“We fully respect the right of individuals to assemble and peacefully protest, and we continue to have productive conversations with our colleagues as we navigate this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.“

Kettering Health has moved its mandatory vaccination date to December 1st. The original date was October 4th. Premier Health also has a mandatory vaccination date of December 1st.