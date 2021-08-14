Peaceful protests continue against Kettering Health vaccination mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peaceful protests continue against Kettering Health vaccination mandate

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Another protest against Kettering Health’s new vaccination mandate for employees took place today outside Kettering Health’s Troy location, along with The Miami County Courthouse as well.

WDTN’s partners at Miami Valley Today say a crowd of around 200 people were at the peaceful protest, which was organized by the group ‘Strength in Numbers.’

A recently released statement from Kettering Health on the vaccine mandate protests said:

“We fully respect the right of individuals to assemble and peacefully protest, and we continue to have productive conversations with our colleagues as we navigate this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.“

Kettering Health has moved its mandatory vaccination date to December 1st. The original date was October 4th. Premier Health also has a mandatory vaccination date of December 1st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Outdoor COVID-19 transmission risks

Former Disney actress among parents to voice concerns over mask mandate in Williamson County

Benton County mother hospitalized with COVID-19

Parent allegedly hit Sutter Creek Elementary teacher during incident over face masks

13-year-old boy dies after reports of Orchard Beach lightning strike

Boy, 13, among 6 hospitalized after reports of Bronx lightning strike

More News