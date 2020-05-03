PCPH stands with Stay Safe Ohio order

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

​PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health (PCPH) sent a press release reiterating its stand on the Stay Safe Ohio order = that PCPH and the county will enforce it.

PCPH met with the Preble County Commissioners on May 1, and according to the release, misinformation has caused a misunderstanding in the county’s stance on Governor Mike DeWine’s mandate.

PCPH encourages local business partners to reach out to its departments to develop plans and protocols to protect the health of employees and patrons.

Finally, while it is a last resort, the department will work with law enforcement to the extent set forth by Ohio law.

For more information on Preble County’s response to COVID-19 visit preblecountyhealth.org/coronavirus.