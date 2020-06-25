Parents divided on plan to resume in-person classes at Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Dayton Public Schools announces plans to resume in-person classes in August, parents remain divided about whether their children should return to the classroom or continue online learning at home.

According to Dayton Public Schools, parents will have the option to send their children back to school or continue remote learning.

The district announced Wednesday that school will start one week later this year on August 17. Students and staff members will be checked for symptoms daily, and everyone must wear a face covering, according to superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

According to Lolli, a survey opened to families found about 50 percent of parents want their kids back in the classroom. Roughly 25 percent preferred virtual learning, she said.

“My kids are definitely excited,” said Brittany Gibson, a parent. “They are ready to go back to school.”

Gibson has a middle schooler who will attend Dayton Public Schools this fall. She and her husband work full-time, which made lessons at home this past spring much more challenging, she said.

“In general, I am not qualified to teach my children what the education system is requiring,” Gibson said.

Gibson told 2 NEWS she is not as worried about her children catching COVID-19 at school. She said she acknowledges the risk of catching the illness in other places and the possibility of bringing the virus home from her workplace.

But other parents told 2 NEWS they’re concerned.

“I don’t feel like the kids should have to go back to school this early,” said Amber Mitchell, who has three children in the school district.

Mitchell said she plans to keep her kids home for remote learning. She fears the virus will still spread at school, despite the precautions the district has put in place.

“My six-year-old, she don’t like wearing the mask when we go to Walmart when we go grocery shopping,” Mitchell said. “So I know she’s not going to be able to wear it all day long.”

The school district has a plan in place if students or staff members test positive for the virus, Lolli said. The entire district will not shut down unless a state order closes schools, she added.

“We will not be closing the district because of one or two or three or four cases,” Lolli said. “It will be building by building that we make that assessment, and immediately, the very next day, online learning will start to take place.”

Any families who want to apply for remote learning must do so by August 1, Lolli said.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday he will release guidelines to schools within the next week but added the state will give them flexibility, acknowledging each district is different.

