DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley health officials said there’s no unified determination that makes a disease endemic, but there are a few factors that can indicate when it’s reached that stage.

An endemic means a disease is always around but limited to a certain region or sees a consistent yearly spike like the flu.

“We use the term endemic because we think that’s the end of a much larger pandemic, but truly, it’s hard to pinpoint what is going to be endemic versus pandemic,” Cedar Care Village Pharmacy director of pharmacy Justin Coby said.

One measure that can help make the transition is predictability.

“You compare it to something like the flu, you have a curve that’s similar each year,” Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County public information supervisor Dan Suffoletto said. “Whereas, right now, the stage we’re at with COVID, it’s still showing very wide swings in showing how predictable it can be.”

Both Coby and Suffoletto said health experts are paying attention to trends in the community, such as hospitalizations, deaths and long-term case trends.

“Over a longer period of time we can determine what those baseline levels are, right now, we don’t have an overall baseline level of what a ‘normal,’ if you will, baseline level of COVID is,” Suffoletto said.

“What we’re really looking for at the end of the day is those cases per 100,000, that’s what we’ve always leaned on, we want to see those get down under 100,” Coby said.

Health officials said when a disease becomes endemic, it does not mean the severity decreases along with it.

These health officials said the population’s immunity to the virus is another endemic factor, and vaccinations a key to getting there.

“I do feel strongly that the vaccination is the way for us to get out of this pandemic situation,” Coby said.