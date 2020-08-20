Owner of Ignite Yoga says physical and mental health maintenance still important during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For many Americans, there’s no way to completely escape coronavirus restrictions. But one Dayton business owners said that doesn’t mean physical and mental health can’t be preserved amid the chaos.

Justina Sanford, owner of Ignite Yoga Studio in Dayton, said despite the calming nature of her business, the number of students has dropped since the pandemic began.

“It’s been an up and down cycle. So when we first got permission to reopen, students started to come back. But shortly after, cases started to rise and then we saw a downturn in attendance.”

She said since then, it’s been difficult to get people into the studio, causing a number of concerns for staff. One of the most pressing, she explained, is what’s in store for the future of the business.

“It’s been hard. It’s really affecting Ignite Yoga and it’s affecting small businesses across the city of Dayton. I see it, the struggle is real. We’re learning new skill sets on top of just trying to stay in business.”

But another major concern, Sanford says, is a matter of community physical and mental health, both of which she said yoga can help improve and stabilize.

“It helps immensely, because what we’re going through right now is trauma in essence. And if we aren’t taking care of our mental health, our physical health, then the stress on top of already what we’re experiencing, it’s going to take a toll on us.”

Sanford explained, services like hers, where people can go to unwind and pursue self-care, are important to maintain, even with the pandemic threatening their viability. For some, she says, activities like yoga can restore and maintain the balance needed to take on daily stressors with a clear head, like some of those brought on by the onset of COVID-19.

“Our nervous system has two responses to it. It has a stress response and then it has a relaxation response, in the simplest terms. So if we have a level of stress that’s happening all of the time, our body’s producing certain hormones that will then have a negative impact on our body over the long term. So what we want to be able to do is get the body into the relaxation response, and that is through the practice of deep breathing. It calms your nervous system down. It slows your thoughts down.”

She added, keeping a clear mind is especially important right now, in order to effectively absorb and process new information that comes as a result of the pandemic and other daily trials. And she said she hopes community members and other small business owners are taking their personal wellness seriously during these uncertain times, whether inside or outside of a yoga studio.

“Make it a priority to take care of yourself. I know there’s a lot of worry about kids going back to school. There’s a lot of worry about routine, adapting to being online so much. All of those things are taking a toll on mental and physical well-being, so just make it a priority to take care of yourself.”

For more information on services Ignite Yoga offers for self-care, click here.