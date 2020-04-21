OSU tests treatment to help improve COVID-19 patient conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center launched a new clinical trial that uses inhaled nitric oxide to improve coronavirus outcomes and keep COVID-19 patients out of intensive care.

According to a press release from the university researchers are administering continuously pulsed inhaled nitric oxide to prevent the progression of respiratory disease in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19-related pneumonia.

The targeted treatment is given to patients who require oxygen but before a ventilator is needed to support breathing.

The university says that inhaled nitric oxide is a well-established, safe and effective treatment to dilate arteries in the lungs, improving oxygen in the blood stream.

Prior studies of SARS-CoV found inhaled nitric oxide’s antiviral properties could suppress how the virus replicates. Based on the genetic similarities between the two coronaviruses, the historical data supports the potential for inhaled nitric oxide to provide meaningful benefit for patients infected with COVID-19.

Patients are admitted to the trial via individual patient expanded access, also known as compassionate use, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They will receive treatment for a minimum of five days and up to two weeks if needed. Patients will be followed for four weeks to assess how they respond to the treatment.