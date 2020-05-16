Open Ohio rally in Greene County May 16

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The group Free Ohio Now has organized dozens of rallies across the state, with one in Greene County Saturday, May 16.
The rally is set for 1 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse.
Free Ohio Now is opposed to the state mandated stay-at-home order and the rollout of businesses reopening.
