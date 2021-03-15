One year after shutdown, some restaurant owners optimistic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday marks one year since the Ohio Department of Health ordered bars and restaurants to close to in-person dining, and although operations are not fully back to normal just yet, some workers at local businesses say they feel optimistic about the coming months.

On March 15, 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine announced restaurants across Ohio would only be allowed to stay open for carryout and delivery. The in-person dining ban was lifted two months later, with several regulations added to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing.

“A year ago, you had no idea what was really going to go on, and now we have pretty clear messaging about the pathway to normalization,” said Joseph Abrams, manager at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 in Dayton.

Abrams told 2 NEWS his restaurant recently started offering delivery since takeout remains an important part of his business.

But as more people get vaccinated, many are coming back to eat in-person, he said.

“Over the past month, we’re starting to approach where we were a couple years ago,” Abrams said. “So it feels great.”

Also on Brown Street, Milano’s Pizza, Subs & Taps is seeing a similar spike.

“We’re at almost a little less than half our capacity, and we filled up all weekend long,” said Larry Adkisson, general manager.

At Milano’s on Brown Street, March is typically a busy time due to the NCAA basketball tournament, Adkisson said.

Based on the recent uptick in business, he said, he’s feeling optimistic about what lies ahead.

“Why look in the rearview mirror?” Adkisson said. “Let’s just keep moving forward. I really think the worst is past us.”