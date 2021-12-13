DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Ohio’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant have been found in Central Ohio. Health officials said getting shots into arms is even more important for those who are still unvaccinated.

“This is very likely going to be detected in more states over the next coming days and weeks,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

The first two cases have been confirmed following genomic sequencing by the Ohio State University Laboratory. The two cases were detected in adult males with both testing positive on a PCR test on Dec. 7. Both patients are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized. Both cases had received their initial COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago, but neither had yet obtained a booster.

“The boosters may or may not have helped, but it’s the best way to have potentially protected them,” Dr. Colon said.

Still, the discovery brings a new focus on getting Ohioans vaccinated and boosted.

“As we go into this holiday season, people may be gathering and there’s a greater chance of spread when you’re in gatherings with a large number of people,” said Dan Suffoletto, public health manager for PHDMC.

While omicron is drawing attention, Dr. Colon said the majority of confirmed cases are still from the delta variant.

“The more immediate threat remains delta. The other piece is, there’s no different strategy to protect ourselves from omicron than it is from delta. It’s still the same thing, get your vaccines and boosters if needed, wear your mask, and do the social distancing,” he said.

“There’s so much focus on omicron, but the more we learn about it the more it tells us that the vaccinations, especially with boosters, may be helpful in fighting that off. It’s certainly going to be more helpful with the vast number of delta cases we’re seeing,” said CCCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.