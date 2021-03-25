Ohio’s 11 mass vaccination clinics should start opening Wednesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that as long as vaccine shipments arrive on time, the state’s 11 mass vaccination clinics will begin opening Wednesday — that includes thousands of doses going to the Dayton Convention Center.

These clinics will be open to anyone in the state that is 16 or older. DeWine said the sites will primarily be giving doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and that the Dayton Convention Center can expect around 5,000 doses a week.

The governor said that appointments will open Friday at 8:30 a.m. and can be made here.

Ohio can expect more than 570,000 doses of all three vaccines combined, according to DeWine this is the most the state has received at one time. The governor urges people who have struggled to schedule an appointment in the past, to reconsider and try again Friday.

The mass vaccination clinics are in addition to 1,300 sites that already distribute the vaccine.