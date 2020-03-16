Closings
There are currently 71 active closings. Click for more details.

OhioHealth implements visitor restrictions at all hospitals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– OhioHealth has announced visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals effective Monday morning, including visitor screenings due to the COVID19 outbreak.

OhioHealth says they are implementing these restrictions to “protect our patients, visitors, physicians and staff from COVID-19.”

Visitor guidelines:

  • Visitors must be 18 years or older
  • Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, up to two visitors per day, in most areas of the hospital
  • Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay
  • In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these require
  • Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations

OhioHealth says limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance

The health system says all visitors will be screened at hospitals, outpatient care centers, and physician offices. Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms, with a fever within the past 24 hours, a cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days, contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days, or international travel within the past 14 days will not be allowed in.

OhioHealth hospitals:

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • Grant Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Hardin Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • O’Bleness Hospital
  • Mansfield Hospital
  • Shelby Hospital
  • Grove City Methodist Hospital
  • Berger Hospital

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS