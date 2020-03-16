OhioHealth implements visitor restrictions at all hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– OhioHealth has announced visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals effective Monday morning, including visitor screenings due to the COVID19 outbreak.

OhioHealth says they are implementing these restrictions to “protect our patients, visitors, physicians and staff from COVID-19.”

Visitor guidelines:

Visitors must be 18 years or older

Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, up to two visitors per day, in most areas of the hospital

Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay

In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these require

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations

OhioHealth says limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance

The health system says all visitors will be screened at hospitals, outpatient care centers, and physician offices. Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms, with a fever within the past 24 hours, a cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days, contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days, or international travel within the past 14 days will not be allowed in.

OhioHealth hospitals:

Riverside Methodist Hospital

Grant Medical Center

Doctors Hospital

Grady Memorial Hospital

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Hardin Memorial Hospital

Marion General Hospital

O’Bleness Hospital

Mansfield Hospital

Shelby Hospital

Grove City Methodist Hospital

Berger Hospital