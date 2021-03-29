Ohioans react to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opening to those 16 and older

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans who are 16 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, however, Pfizer is currently the only one approved for people 16 to 18 and the remaining two are approved for 18 and older.

With the news of a wider variety of age groups now eligible to get inoculated against the virus, many people are mixed about getting their shot.

“That absolutely gives me hope, my family hope. I am going to get mine as soon as possible,” said Bianca Battis, a resident of Montgomery County. “To me that means protection and safety for my children. This virus is just sickly, and it’s just important to protect everyone.”

For people like 20-year-old Massiyah Smith, getting vaccinated isn’t something he’s comfortable with.

“I don’t really want to get it, because I don’t know if it’s going to mess with me in unforeseeable ways. I’ve been wearing my mask and sanitizing,” said Smith.

Smith’s grandmother got the vaccine, and he says it made her sick. This only dissuading Smith even more from wanting the vaccine.

“If you want to get it or your parents want to get it I’m not going to fault you personally for it. Me personally I think I’m going to be fine without it,” said Smith.

Medical experts like Dr. Joseph Allen, the regional medical director at Premier Health, warns people that misinformation about the vaccine, like infertility scares, can push younger generations away from getting vaccinated.

“It’s hard to talk folks, sometimes, into something that’s not really affecting them directly. I understand that completely, and younger populations going to have to go through that and make those decisions for themselves,” said Allen.