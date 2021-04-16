Ohio women getting COVID-19 vaccine at a 30% higher rate than men; nationally 20%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Women in Ohio are being vaccinated for COVID-19 at a nearly 30% higher rate than men.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, mid-April data shows that 39% of women have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 32% of men have. Franklin County data nearly mirrors those percentages with 39% of women and 33% of men.
Nationally, the gender gap is smaller. Women are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a 20% higher rate than men, according to CDC data.
The vaccine rate gender gap is also in line with latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey poll that showed more men, particularly Republican men, said they would not be vaccinated.
Breakdown of people who said “no” when asked: “If a vaccine for the coronavirus is made available to you, will you choose to be vaccinated or not?”
- Men: 34%
- Women: 26%
- Democrat men: 6%
- Democrat women: 14%
- Republican men: 49%
- Republican women: 34%
- Independent men: 36%
- Independent women: 31%
Statewide, 36% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 24% are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (distribution of which was put on pause Tuesday).
Timeline of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Ohio:
- Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines
- Jan. 19: 80+
- Jan. 25: 75+
- Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff
- Feb. 8: 65+
- Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood
- Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)
- Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease
- Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)
- Mar. 29: 16+