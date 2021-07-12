Ohio vaccine rate below 50%, medical experts concerned

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New research from The Ohio Department of Health shows that Ohioans eligible to be vaccinated are still under 50%. The data shows only 48% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 45% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

Low numbers like these are concerning to many doctors as the new and contagious Delta variant is now making up most cases across The United States. “I think it’s a little disappointing. If you look at the ranking of states, Ohio is 28th in the country in terms of you know fully vaccinated population as well as even first dose. So, we’re lagging,” said Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

In Montgomery County, Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says that while much of the older population has received their vaccinations, it’s been more difficult convincing and reaching out to younger people.

“Many young people think they’re immune to everything. Nothing’s gonna hurt them. They just don’t really take their health as seriously when they’re younger, maybe as the older people do. We want to make sure people understand even if cases are going down you’re still at risk if you’re not vaccinated,” said Suffoletto.

Dr. Weinstein says that the new Delta variant doesn’t care what age people are, and that it’s causing more disease in people as young as 30, even sending some to the intensive care units or putting them on ventilators.

Dr. Weinstein says though not perfect, getting vaccinated is far safer than the risk of catching the virus. “Some people could still get infected, but by and large they’re not getting severely infected, not getting admitted to the hospital, and not dying,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Click here for updates on Montgomery County Health Department’s vaccine clinic schedule.