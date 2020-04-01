Ohio updates College Credit Plus Program due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) have updated the College Credit Plus Program (CCP) to provide as much flexibility as possible for students while continuing to implement the CCP program.

CCP is Ohio’s dual enrollment program, providing students with the opportunity to earn college and high school credits at the same time.

A document listing the updates was released last week after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 197, detailing the state’s COVID-19 relief legislation. The bill gave new flexibility to ODE and ODHE to waive, extend, suspend or modify requirements of the CCP program in response to COVID-19.

According to ODHE classes listed as pass/fail on college transcripts for CCP students under normal circumstance means they do not qualify for the program, but one change allows students to decide whether they would like to use a pass/fail grade.

This change doesn’t mean students are protected from the possibility of it impacting NCAA or OSHAA eligibility as the grade is not considered a B or better.

Eligibility for CCP is determined by an assessment exam, but at this time students cannot test for the summer term.

Students that are enrolled and that currently have a 3.0 GPA or higher will be accepted. Prospective students that have completed the assessment previously but did not meet the requirements can be considered eligible by a college if they have a 3.0 GPA or higher as well.

