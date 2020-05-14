Ohio University plans to return to campus this fall

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio– Ohio University says they will open their campuses this fall semester.

NEWS: Ohio University prepares to open campuses in the fall



Under guidance from @GovMikeDewine and public health officials, members of the University community are discussing several scenarios to safely reopen on-campus operations.



📰» https://t.co/SvTZFvHdi2 pic.twitter.com/L2qeeziEht — Ohio University (@ohiou) May 14, 2020

“With the health and safety of our University community at the top of our minds, we are planning for our new normal,” President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement. “It is our hope and intention that we will return to in-person instruction in the fall if it is safe for us to do so.”

The university says they will open campuses “under guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and public health officials” to make sure it is a safe environment to students, faculty, and staff.

CLICK HERE to read their entire statement.