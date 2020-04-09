1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio unemployment numbers raise another 200,000 Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio unemployment numbers raise another 200,000

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 200,000 people in Ohio filed for unemployment last week.  

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 226,007 people filed for unemployment in the state for the week of April 4. That’s the second straight week of more than 200,000 claims. 

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last three weeks stands at 696,519. 

To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in 2019. 

Over these last three weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $124 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 195,000 claimants. ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov

All told, in the past three weeks, 16.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS