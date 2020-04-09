Ohio unemployment numbers raise another 200,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 200,000 people in Ohio filed for unemployment last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 226,007 people filed for unemployment in the state for the week of April 4. That’s the second straight week of more than 200,000 claims.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last three weeks stands at 696,519.

To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in 2019.

Over these last three weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $124 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 195,000 claimants. ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

All told, in the past three weeks, 16.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected.