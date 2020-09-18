Ohio Treasurer Calls for Small Business Grants

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague called for at least $100 million in the state’s remaining federal CARES Act allocation to be used to create small business grants.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, the proposal has already gained support from several of Ohio’s leading business associations. This includes the National Federation of Independent Business Ohio and the Ohio Restaurant Association, both whose members continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With thousands of small businesses across the state closed or operating at a limited capacity, now is the time to utilize this federal relief to support Ohio’s small businesses and families who depend on them,” Sprague said.

According to the U.S. Treasury’s official Coronavirus Relief Fund Guidance for State, Territorial, Local, and Tribal Governments, CARES Act funds can be used to assist small businesses during the pandemic. CARES Act funds must be allocated and spent by December 31.