Ohio travel advisory list updated with states with new highest positivity rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Three states have been removed, and one has been added to Ohio’s travel advisory list.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for all individuals who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. The advisory is an attempt to slow the rate of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home.

Kansas has been added to the list this week while Texas, Georgia, and Nevada have been taken off.

The states in which the positivity rate of the coronavirus is 15 percent or higher:

Florida

Alabama

Mississippi

South Carolina

Arizona

Kansas

Idaho

Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, DeWine stated.