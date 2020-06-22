Ohio to resume contact sports, full training

(WDTN) – Ohio is entering its second of three phases in resuming competitive sports across the state Monday, allowing for full contact on the court or field.
With scrimmages and full training back on the table, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said physical contact can only be allowed in the game, not on the sidelines.
Players and coaches are being told not to huddle or high-five. While off the field or court they’re also required to socially distance.
