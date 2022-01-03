COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that COVID-19 testing locations will expand in nine Ohio cities, including Dayton.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the additional testing locations will be mobilized with support from the Ohio National Guard. The locations are intended to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms.

“As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state’s response,” said Governor DeWine. “I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve.”

About 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will provide support at the additional testing sites. Last week, DeWine deployed an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to assist Ohio’s hospitals, bringing the total deployment of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems to 2,300 members.

The Ohio National Guard has either been deployed or will soon be deployed to support the following testing locations:

Now open:

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

Coming soon:

Canton

Zanesville

Mansfield

Chillicothe

Toledo

Springfield

Cincinnati

Dayton expanding capacity at existing testing locations

Additional details about the testing locations will come at a later date. Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.