Ohio State University postpones spring commencement

Coronavirus

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University says the spring commencement will be postponed. 

According to a release from the university, the decision to postpone was sent to students, faculty and staff in response to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

President Michael V. Drake issued a new university-wide letter Tuesday:

Dear Ohio State Community:

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that no large events be scheduled over the next eight weeks, we have postponed our spring commencement.

Our preference is to reschedule for later this spring, but it is premature to select a new date at this time. We will continue to evaluate information as we receive it and communicate a decision later this month.

Commencement is one of our most cherished traditions, and we remain fully committed to celebrating our graduates at an appropriate time. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and understanding

Sincerely,

Michael V. Drake, MD

President

