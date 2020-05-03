Ohio State to hold virtual commencement May 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University will award a 12,913 degrees and certificates to its largest-ever graduating class during a virtual commencement on Sunday, May 3.

The hour-long commencement ceremony will begin at noon. It will be broadcast on WOSU and will livestream at https://commencement.osu.edu/. It will also be available to most of the state’s public television stations through The Ohio Channel.

A pre-ceremony program with special messages from graduates and deans in Ohio State’s colleges will be livestreamed beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will preside, and the commencement address will be given by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The student speaker will be Kate Greer, outgoing president of Undergraduate Student Government.