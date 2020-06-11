Ohio sees additional 35K new jobless claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of new jobless claims in Ohio ticked up last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 35,430 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor last week. The previous week’s number was 34,575.

ODJFS said the number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 12 weeks (1,327,843) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years. Over the last 12 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $3.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 686,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 94% have been processed, with about 6-percent pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $1.5 billion in PUA payments to more than 204,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Officials said each claim is important, and they recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. ODJFS said it is expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS said it will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.