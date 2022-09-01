COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.
While the state had seen consistently smaller case rates, it still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week eight times in a row. Before July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 3,611 new coronavirus cases per day.
ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While Ohio saw more cases week-over-week, fewer people were hospitalized with the virus. The 575 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (82 per day) mark a decline from 604 last week.
ODH said 84 died from the virus, down slightly from 96 deaths the week prior.
|COVID-19 metric
|Total
|Change (past 7 days)
|Cases
|3,074,826
|+25,280
|Hospitalizations
|124,726
|+575
|Deaths
|39,490
|+84
A total of 6,664 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 5,015 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.
|COVID-19 metric
|Total
|Change (past 7 days)
|Vaccinations started (one dose)
|7,448,104
|+6,664
|– % of all Ohioans
|63.72%
|– % of Ohioans 5+
|67.37%
|Vaccinations completed (two doses)
|6,901,901
|+5,015
|– % of all Ohioans
|59.05%
|– % of Ohioans 5+
|62.68%