Ohio retail stores reopening, outdoor dining resumes May 15

(WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced April 27 that retail stores in Ohio will reopen on May 12 and laid out the guidelines that those businesses must follow.

Locally, locations like The Greene Towne Center and The Dayton Mall are reopening.

A sign posted outside The Greene asks visitors to maintain social distancing and to consider wearing a mask. This is in line with what the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommends as well.

DeWine announced May 7 that restaurants can resume outside dining on May 15 and indoor dining on May 21.

In a recent poll by Nexstar Media Group and Emerson University, 51 percent of Ohioans said they were comfortable returning to restaurants with social distancing in place.

With businesses reopening, some experts are recommending a slower rollout while others are pushing to open faster.

