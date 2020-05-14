Ohio Reopens: When will your favorite restaurants begin dining?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine issued orders allowing restaurants in the state to re-open to outdoor dining on Friday and to indoor dining on Thursday, May 21. This list of restaurants will be continuously updated. If you have a restaurant to include on the list, please fill out this form.
Greene County
- Restaurant: McAlister’s Deli
Re-Open Date: Outdoor dining on Friday, indoor dining on May 21
Website: https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/
- Restaurant: Melt Bar and Grilled
Re-Open Date: Indoor and outdoor dining on May 21
Website: https://meltbarandgrilled.com/
- Restaurant: Orion Coffee and Tea
Re-Open Date: Outside dining on Friday at Cedarville and Jamestown locations. Indoor dining on May 21 at Cedarville location
Website: https://orioncoffeeandtea.com/
Montgomery County
- Restaurant: 416 Diner
Re-Open Date: Outdoor on Friday, weather permitting. Indoor on May 21
Website: https://www.416diner.com/
- Restaurant: Butter Cafe
Re-Open Date: Indoor dining on May 21
Website: https://buttercafedayton.com/
- Restaurant: Brixx Ice Company
Re-Open Date: Indoor dining on May 21, carry-out and curbside continue.
Website: https://www.brixxicecompany.com/
- Restaurant: China Buffet
Re-Open date: Indoor diners on May 22.
- Restaurant: Corner Kitchen
Re-Open Date: Currently changing operation; business hopes to re-open in June
Website: http://www.afinerdiner.com/
- Restaurant: Dublin Pub
Re-Open Date: Outdoor on Friday (Will have tent for outdoor diners), indoor diners on May 21
Website: https://www.dubpub.com/
- Restaurant: Flyboys Deli
Re-Open Date: Outdoor and indoor dining on May 29
Website: http://www.flyboysdeli.com/
- Restaurant: Franco’s
Re-Open Date: Outdoor diners on Friday; indoor diners on May 21
Website: http://www.francos-italiano.com/
- Restaurant: Glo Juice Bar and Cafe
Re-Open Date: Inside dining on May 21.
Website: https://glodayton.com/
- Restaurant: Hot Head Burrito
Re-Open Date: Outside dining on Friday at all Miami Valley locations
Website: https://www.hotheadburritos.com/
- Restaurant: Jimmy John’s
Re-Open Date: Continuing curbside, carryout and delivery at all seven locations
Website: http://jimmyjohns.com/
- Restaurant: Lee’s Famous Recipe
Re-Open Date: May 21 for indoor dining
Website: https://leesmiamivalley.com/
- Restaurant: McAlister’s Deli
Re-Open Date: Outdoor dining on Friday, indoor dining on May 21
Website: https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/
- Restaurant: Oregon Express
Re-Open Date: Opening deck on Friday weather permitting, indoor service on May 21
Website: http://www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com/
- Restaurant: Palermo’s Italian
Re-Open Date: Outdoor dining on Friday
Website: https://palermositalian.com/
- Restaurant: Rapid Fired Pizza
Re-Open Date: Outside dining on Friday at all Miami Valley locations.
Website: https://www.rapidfiredpizza.com/
- Restaurant: Thai 9
Re-Open Date: Continuing carry-out service, will consider re-opening indoor in June
Website: https://www.thai9restaurant.com/Main.html
- Restaurant: Thai Bar and Kitchen
Re-Open Date: Open, no dining at location, continuing carryout, delivery including alcohol delivery
Website: https://www.thaikitchencenterville.com/
- Restaurant: Troll Pub
Re-Open Date: Patio on Friday, indoor service on May 21
Website: https://www.trollpub.com/dayton/
- Restaurant: Trolley Stop
Re-Open Date: Opening patio on Friday; indoor next week
Website: https://trolleystopdayton.com/
- Restaurant: White Lotus Restaurant
Re-Open Date: Carry-out service only; will re-open indoors at later date.
- Restaurant: Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
Re-Open Date: Will continue carry-out; no re-open date for diners
Website: https://www.wheatpennydayton.com/
