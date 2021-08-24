Ohio reaches new vaccination milestone: How you can sign up

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of health is reporting more than 6 million Ohioans aged 12 and older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process. This marks 60 percent of the eligible population.

“This is an important milestone because as more Ohioans gain robust immunity through vaccination, we reduce the opportunities for this virus to spread, mutate, and inflict serious harm — and we get closer to the day when this virus can no longer upend our lives,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection, and our way out of this pandemic. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, talk to your doctor to get the facts.”

Vanderhoff made this announcement the same day ODH reported over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. The 4,117 cases reported Tuesday was the highest Ohio has seen since Feb. 4, when 4,120 cases were reported.

The Ohio Department of Health says that Ohioans can make walk in appointments through many providers, or schedule a vaccination appointment here .

Ohioans who want to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or click here to learn more.