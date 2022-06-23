COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks.

The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in Ohio since June 2. The state took a break on reporting deaths while a new coding system was implemented.

A notice on the state’s dashboard said all death files for the year are being reprocessed and that the state won’t update weekly trends on deaths until that reprocessing is completed.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,831,228 +16,159 Hospitalizations 118,756 +467 Deaths 38,778 n/a *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The number of new cases is a decrease of just 10 from the previous week, and new hospitalizations were just 12 more than last week.

New cases remained in the 16,000 range after jumping over 18,000 earlier in June. Numbers have been on a general decline, though, since new cases jumped from 15,000 to over 19,000 over one week in May. Health officials caution that with home testing so prevalent, it’s not known how many people contract COVID-19 and never tell their doctor they’re sick.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported COVID-19 patients account for just 3.2% of hospitalized patients in the state and fewer than 1% of those on a ventilator.

And the Department of Health reported that 5,619 Ohioans had started the vaccination process in the last seven days, a period that includes children younger than 5 becoming eligible for shots for the first time. Another 4,874 completed the vaccination process.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,353,149 +5,619 – % of all Ohioans 62.91% +0.05% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.85% +0.04% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,828,305 +4,874 – % of all Ohioans 58.42% +0.05% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.08% +0.04% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The state’s breakdown did not include how many people 0-4 started the vaccination process.