Ohio nursing homes to allow outdoor visitors Monday

Coronavirus

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, nursing homes will allow loved ones to visit outdoors. 

Governor Mike DeWine announced the reopening phase at the end of June, saying he understands limiting engagement with family and friends can diminish the quality of life for people in nursing homes. 

DeWine said that nursing homes should assess the following criteria before allowing outdoor visitations:

  • Number of COVID-19 in the community
  • Care status in the nursing home
  • Staffing levels
  • Access to adequate testing
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies
  • Local hospital capacity
